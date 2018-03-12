Premier Brian Pallister wants everyone in this province to know "Manitobans are going to love this budget!" And doubled down on that statement Friday promising it would be "the best budget ever."

Pallister made the the prediction at the end of a press conference on economic development strategy that featured a report from Deloitte consultants. The report warned Manitobans to expect a meagre 0.3 per cent increase in GDP for 2018 — a drop of 2.5 percentage points from the 2017 figure.

Some of the more direct observations from Deloitte in regards to Manitoba's economic outlook include a lack of an "overarching" economic development strategy and the need for a centralized, but arms-length, economic development agency.

The premier said on Friday Deloitte's predictions are a motivator to do better.

Five new schools get the nod

A source in the provincial government with knowledge of the budget says funding will be made available for the construction of five new schools.

Originally the government considered using public-private partnerships to build four schools, going as far as commissioning a business study last May.

According to the source the business case for using the P3 model looked positive and was passed along to Manitoba's Public Schools Finance Board for review.

The PSFB weighed it against using what's called an "enhanced conventional procurement approach" which incorporates bulk purchasing of material and using modular building designs across all the construction projects.

In the end the enhanced approach was predicted to be more cost effective, and the province will green-light the construction of the five schools in the budget.

The new schools are:

A K-8 school in the Brandon School Division

One K-8 and one Grade 9-12 school in Waverley West

A K-5 school in Winnipeg's Seven Oaks School Division

A K-8 school in the Waterford Green neighbourhood, which is part of the Winnipeg School Division

The total cost of the new schools won't be known until after the work has been tendered.

Deficit number to come

Various ministers in the Progressive Conservative government and the Premier himself have given broad hints about the Tories third budget.

Beyond the actual spending plans for the year, the province will also release it's third quarter results. Those numbers will give an indication of the PC's deficit-fighting efforts and the broad fiscal health of Manitoba.

The last outlook was released in December and forecast the province's summery deficit at $827 million. But Pallister told Bloomberg News in late February "we're going to do better than we predicted," on cutting the deficit.

And, along with his finance minister Cameron Friesen, the premier has taken several opportunities to suggest there will be some tax relief for Manitobans, hitting that theme several times in the last few weeks.

This could come in the form of raising the basic personal tax exemption. It's a benchmark Pallister has often cited in comparison to Saskatchewan, where the threshold to start paying taxes almost $7,000 higher.

Manitobans can also expect a modest decrease in ambulance fees, a long-awaited decision on whether to retain the film tax credit and a continuation of the PC's effort to shrink the overall size of the government.

Made-in-Manitoba climate change details

Details of the province's plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions, including the $25 per tonne carbon tax promised by Pallister's government, should figure prominently in Monday's budget.

Budget expected to have details on "Made-in-Manitoba" climate change plan (Michel Saba/Radio-Canada)

Despite initially butting heads with Ottawa over the "Made in Manitoba" climate change solution — setting the carbon tax at $25 per tonne right away, and ignoring Ottawa's requirement to raise it to $50 in five years — Manitoba eventually signed onto the pan-Canadian climate change framework.

The agreement triggers approximately $67 million in federal funding for the province — the province faced losing those funds if it did not sign the deal before the end of February.

Ottawa has not signalled what specific action it might take if Manitoba refuses to eventually raise it's carbon tax to the $50 per tonne level.

The budget today is also almost certain to outline how the carbon tax will be imposed and how taxpayers and industries, like agriculture, may be sheltered from it.

Carbon tax will go back to Manitobans

Pallister indicated Friday his government will mitigate the impact of the tax.

"What are we doing with the carbon tax? It's going back to Manitobans," he said.

Curt Hull, with Climate Change Connection, says a third of Manitoba's green house gas emissions come from agriculture. The transportation sector emits 40 per cent of GHG's and stationary combustion sources (heating buildings) nearly 20 per cent of the total.

"If we are going to make emission reductions happen we have to target those sectors," Hull said.

That means to make the bigest impact we need to find alternatives to traditional agriculture methods, incentives to trucking firms to modernize their fleets and making buildings more efficient.

Hull also says the province should not only consider helping the city of Winnipeg purchase electric buses, but increase operating funding for Transit to make the system a more viable alternative for car drivers.

CBC's coverage of Manitoba's third budget under Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservative government begins early Monday morning on CBC.ca/Manitoba and CBC Radio One, and will continue into the evening on CBC News at 6.