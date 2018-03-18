The University of Manitoba Bisons are bringing home their first ever U Sports women's hockey championship.

Manitoba goalie Lauren Taraschuk blocked all 20 shots fired at her as the Bisons beat the Western Mustangs 2-0 Sunday in the tournament's final match-up.

"We were the number one team in the country and the number one seed in the tournament, and we proved that we were that team," said Bisons' head coach Jon Rempel after the win.

"It's very hard to win at this level — there's 36 teams in this country of women's teams at the university level — so to be the best of the best is pretty special."

Lauryn Keen put the Bisons on the board first at 18:16 of the second period while Manitoba was on the power play before Venla Hovi added the second goal in the early minutes of the third period.

Bisons won women's hockey national championship - 1st time ever!



Manitoba 2-0 win vs host Western at 2018 @USPORTSca Championship#gobisons pic.twitter.com/XGrYxRXkkH — @umbisons

Mustangs net-minder Carmen Lasis stopped 23-of-25 shots for the host team. The Bisons were one-for-five on the power play and Western couldn't get the puck in the net on three power play chances throughout the game.

Rempel said the win is made even more special after how hard the team worked all year.

"It's a grind right? I mean any professional competitive season in professional or amateur sport or a team environment ... there's just so much that happens that people don't see to get the product on the ice," he said.

"It's all the little things you do everyday and the details that you put into your craft that the athletes do that pays off when the pressure's on and the chips are down."

This is the first time the Bisons' women's team has picked up the U Sports women's hockey title. (Submitted/Manitoba Bisons)

In the bronze medal match-up, Katherine Purchase stopped 37 shots and Claudia Dubois scored two and picked up an assist to help the Concordia Stingers better the Saskatchewan Huskies 4-0 for third place.

On the men's side the Alberta Golden Bears beat the St. Francis Xavier X-Men 4-2 Sunday in the U Sports men's hockey final.

Earlier in the day, the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds got past the Saskatchewan Huskies 5-4 to bring home the the men's bronze medal.