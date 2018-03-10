Five Manitobans are hoping to bring some gold back this month from South Korea.

Canada has sent 55 athletes — its largest-ever contingent — to the Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, which officially began on Friday.

Here are the Manitobans competing at the Pyeongchang Paralympics.

Wheelchair curling

Sanford's Dennis Thiessen is no stranger to medals, but he's looking to add to his collection in South Korea.

The 56-year-old Paralympic curler won a gold medal in Sochi in 2014.

Thiessen started playing the sport in 2005, and has been on Canada's wheelchair curling team since 2012.

Manitoba's Dennis Thiessen won gold at the Paralympics in 2014. (Harry Engels/Getty Images)

Jamie Anseeuw, from Oak Bluff, is making his Paralympic debut in Pyeongchang as Team Canada's alternate.

The 59-year-old is also a two-time national champion, and is the oldest Canadian athlete at the games.

Para-snowboard

Winnipeg-born John Leslie will be competing in the men's snowboard cross SB-LL2 (the class in which snowboarders have an impairment in one or two legs with less activity limitation) and men's banked slalom SB-LL2 events in Pyeongchang

Leslie, 25, has previously competed in the 2014 Sochi Paralympics.

Para-ice hockey (sledge hockey)

Bryan Sholomicki is originally from Winnipeg, and now lives in Toronto.

The 37-year-old sledge hockey player is making his debut at the 2018 Paralympic Games, wearing jersey No. 20.

Tyrone Henry, originally from Winnipeg, also now lives in Ontario.

Tyrone Henry speaks with Paralympic veteran and gold medalist Mark Dorion ahead of Henry's debut in Pyeongchang. (Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco/CBC)

The 24-year-old won gold with Team Canada at the 2017 World Para Ice Hockey Championships. He's making his Paralympic debut in Pyeongchang.

The Pyeongchang Paralympics continue until March 18.