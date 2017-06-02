A total of 135 charges have now been laid against an Alberta man accused of break and enters and thefts across the Prairie provinces.

RCMP announced 89 of the charges against a 52-year-old man from Eckville, Alta., on Friday.

They said the counts stem from a co-operative effort between Mounties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

In Saskatchewan alone, the man faces 75 charges for crimes at rural properties, businesses and campgrounds all across the southern half of the province, including stealing cars, arson, trafficking property and fraud.

He is also charged with similar counts in the Manitoba communities of Souris, Minnedosa and Neepawa, and in Brooks, Alta.

He was remanded in custody and is to appear in provincial court in Yorkton, Sask., on June 16.