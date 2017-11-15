The province has added 25 cameras to its 511 network in an effort to provide more accurate information on road and weather conditions, says Manitoba's infrastructure minister.

The additional road cameras bring the province's total to 33, said Minister of Infrastructure Ron Schuler.

"These cameras will help Manitobans see what conditions are like on many of the roads they're planning to drive on before they put their keys in the ignition — I would suggest before they leave the house," he said at a press conference Wednesday.

The 25 new cameras join the first eight cameras, which went up in 2013. They upload snapshots every 10 minutes of current road conditions at the manitoba511.ca website, or on the Manitoba 511 app, said Schuler.

As for the decision to upload stills instead of live video, Schuler said cost came into play.

"That certainly increases the cost," he said. "[They currently] give a fairly good indication of what the conditions are.… The video does add a lot of cost to it, and we want to provide a service, we want to make sure it's being used and we want to keep it as low-cost as we can."

Some of the cameras also include stations to provide current weather information, he said. Cameras with stations cost around $22,000. Road condition cameras cost about $7,000.

More cameras may go up in the future, as long as people are accessing the cameras currently in place, Schuler added.

The cameras are located on provincial highways including: