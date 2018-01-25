The girlfriend of a Winnipeg man who died falling from a highrise apartment in St. James early Wednesday morning says she wishes more could have been done to keep him in hospital hours before his death.

Justin Andrew Davey, 30, died in a fall from the 15th floor of the Courts of St. James, a Portage Avenue apartment complex, on Wednesday morning after leaving the Grace Hospital.

Shannon Paul told CBC News she phoned 911 on Tuesday out of concern for Davey, her boyfriend, who she says was acting out of character.

Davey's mother told CBC News on Wednesday he had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day before his death.

Paul declined to comment on any drug use but said when police arrived to check on Davey's well-being, he was taken to Grace Hospital by ambulance.

As they waited for him to be assessed, Paul said Davey became increasingly agitated.

'They left him sitting in triage'

"It was concerning to me because I had just said to them, 'He's not acting the way he normally acts,'" she said. "I thought they would maybe take him into a room but nope, they left him sitting in triage."

Paul said after waiting roughly 45 minutes, she and Davey went outside for a cigarette. At that point, she said he began begging her to leave. Despite efforts to convince him to stay, Paul said she told Davey she would let hospital staff know they were going to go. She said she headed back inside to get help, and that's when Davey took off.

"I don't think they handled it well at all," Paul said. "I had stated he was clearly not in his right mind.… I believe he should have been sat in a room where he wouldn't have been able to leave."

Justin Davey and Shannon Paul visited the Grace Hospital emergency room early Wednesday morning, Paul said. (Submitted by Shannon Paul)

Paul said she immediately phoned 911 again to alert them that her boyfriend had left the hospital, and she was worried about his safety and mental state. She headed straight back to the Portage Avenue motel where they were living with the hopes of finding Davey there.

A short time later, two officers arrived at her door to deliver the tragic news that Davey had been found dead outside of the Courts of St. James. He had fallen 15 stories to his death.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are not clear but police have ruled the death an accident.

"When they told me I went into shock," Paul said.

CBC News has contacted the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority for comment. In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for the WRHA confirmed they are working with police in their investigation of the death, and said "an individual" was taken to Grace Hospital.

Paul commends the Winnipeg Police Service for the respect and compassion they showed both her and Davey.

She spent Wednesday going through his clothes and old photos. She wants him to be remembered for his "huge heart" and generous spirit instead of the tragic way he died, she said.

"He brought so much joy to my life," Paul said.

"He was just a kind, quiet person who bothered nobody."