A man wanted in connection with a stabbing that killed another man and injured a woman at a Point Douglas rooming house in July has been located.

On July 27, police were called to 145 Euclid Ave. around 7:45 p.m. on a report of an injured male. They found Rohn Abraham, 29, and a 31-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed both to hospital in critical condition, but Abraham died from his injuries.

Police asked for help last week finding Edmond Chartrand, 29, who was wanted in connection with the attack.

On Thursday he was located and taken into custody, said police. He is expected to be charged with second-degree murder.

The stabbing left the community shaken. Residents say the house where the stabbing occurred has been a problem for years. A fire at the same house in October killed a 40-year-old man.