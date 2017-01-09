RCMP are searching for a man who went missing from a correctional institution on a Manitoba First Nation over the weekend.

Leslie Bushie, 25, is wanted by police in Manitoba. (Supplied by RCMP)

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge, a correctional facility managed by Crane River First Nation, contacted RCMP Sunday at 1 a.m. after staff members noticed someone was missing.

Leslie Bushie, 25, was missing from the centre and RCMP issued a warrant for his arrest.

Busie is about six feet two inches tall and weighs about 188 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, as well as tattoos on his right leg, left upper arm and right forearm, a Correctional Service Canada news release said.

Bushie was serving a sentence of nearly three years for aggravated assault when he escaped.

The lodge and RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about Bushie's whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodget uses Indigenous traditions and concepts of justice and reconciliation to treat offenders, the Correctional Service of Canada states.

Crane River is about 230 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.