A man turned himself in to Brandon police Tuesday after another man died following a violent attack on the weekend.

Officers were called to a downtown apartment building on Saturday after an assault and robbery, police said. The man who was attacked died on Tuesday morning.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated assault and robbery with violence.

A 25-year-old man, who police said was also involved in the attack, turned himself in to police. He has been charged with manslaughter.

More from CBC Manitoba: