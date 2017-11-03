A man who threatened to kill two Winnipeg police officers with a knife and drove a speeding vehicle toward them has been charged with numerous offences.

The man, 42, had to be shocked with a Taser before he was arrested on a North End street, police said.

It all started just after 5 p.m. Thursday ​after police received a report of a man who was possibly armed and threatening to ram a police vehicle.

A short time later, officers in a police cruiser in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue encountered the man driving directly toward them at a high rate of speed. The vehicle stopped abruptly just before crashing with the police.

The man then got out and, holding a knife, threatened to kill the two officers. He also demanded they shoot him, police said.

"Officers immediately recognized the male as being in emotional distress and attempted a variety of de-escalation techniques in a very dangerous and potentially lethal-force encounter," said police spokesman Const. Rob Carver.

Stuck in traffic

The man then got back into his vehicle and drove away, but became stuck in traffic. That allowed the police cruisers that had responded to the incident to box in the man's vehicle and prevent his escape.

He tried to get out once again with the knife, but officers Tasered him and then arrested him.

It was a situation "that easily could have turned tragic," Carver said. "The male could have been shot."

The man has been charged with: