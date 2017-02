One man was taken to hospital after a house went up in flames in Elmwood on Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Johnson Ave. W. just before 8 p.m.

When crews arrived two people had escaped from the house. The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

There was flames and smoke on the second floor. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

There was smoke and flames billowing out of the second floor of the home.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly.

The cost of damages isn't known and the cause of the fire is under investigation.