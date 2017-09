A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after he was shot early Friday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Balmoral Street around 1 a.m.

They found a man who had been shot in his upper body, police said.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: