Two men have been charged after a gas station robbery and shooting on separate days in Winnipeg last month.

A man in his 30s was shot in the lower body with a shotgun after an interaction with two men in a Higgins Avenue parking lot near Main Street on Nov. 13. The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police would only say at the time that the shooting was not random and wouldn't confirm whether the victim knew the suspects.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old Portage la Prairie man on Nov. 15. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a restricted firearm, armed robbery and other offences in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said they also linked that man to a gas-and-go theft on Main Street on Nov. 8.

Then, on Dec. 4, police arrested a 35-year-old Winnipeg man days after a vehicle was broken into on Dalhousie Drive.

He was charged with aggravated assault, firing a gun, using a firearm to commit a crime and theft under $5,000, among other offences.

Police got a search warrant and later searched a home on Macalester Bay, where they found a Dodge Caliber that was previously reported stolen from Portage la Prairie.

Both men remain in custody.