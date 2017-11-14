A man in his 30s is recovering in a Winnipeg hospital after being shot on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called just before midnight to Higgins Avenue near Main Street.

The shooting happened outside while the victim was "engaged" with the other person, police spokesman Const. Rob Carver said.

"I'm not going to be able to get into the details of what we think that is, at this point — whether they knew each other or whether they were just speaking," he said. "But it was not a random drive-by shooting."

The shot man was sent to hospital in critical condition but is now listed in stable condition, Carver said.

Police have no details about any suspect or suspects at this point.