Man in hospital after serious assault in front of Portage Place
Police say a man was taken to hospital in critical condition after an assault in front of Portage Place Friday night.
Emergency responders were called to the downtown mall at about 9 p.m.
Emergency responders were called to the downtown mall at about 9 p.m. where they found a man with serious upper body injuries.
He was taken to hospital and his condition has since been upgraded.
Two suspects are in custody.