Man in hospital after serious assault in front of Portage Place

Police say a man was taken to hospital in critical condition after an assault in front of Portage Place Friday night.

Emergency responders called to the scene at 9 p.m.

A man is in hospital after an assault downtown. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Emergency responders were called to the downtown mall at about 9 p.m. where they found a man with serious upper body injuries.

He was taken to hospital and his condition has since been upgraded.

Two suspects are in custody.

