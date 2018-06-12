Man dead after train collides with gravel truck in RM of St. Francois Xavier

A rural Manitoba man is dead after a collision between the gravel truck he was driving and a train Tuesday morning.

Headingley RCMP said they were called to the scene at about 9:10 a.m. on Two Mile Road, about five kilometres northeast of Poplar Point.

There, they found the truck, which had been heading east and was struck by a CP Rail train heading northeast on the track.

The 55-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. While alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

RCMP continue to investigate. Poplar Point is about 62 kilometres west of Winnipeg, in the RM of St. Francois Xavier.