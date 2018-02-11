One man is dead, and a woman was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in southern Manitoba.

RCMP say at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Main Street in Rosenfeld.



Investigators believe a northbound vehicle with two occupants, a 47-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, both from Rosenfeld, lost control of the vehicle, which rolled and collided with a tree, RCMP say.



The woman went to the nearest home and called for help, and was later taken to the hospital in serious condition. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



RCMP say neither person involved in the accident was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the collision.