A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was hit by a pickup truck in Winnipeg nearly a year ago.

The man was arrested on Monday after a lengthy investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service and charged with driving carelessly causing death.

The 68-year-old woman was hit while crossing Henderson Highway at Kimberly Avenue on Dec. 18, 2016.

The truck was turning from Kimberly onto Henderson when the collision happened, police said.

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died a few days later.

The accused has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date.