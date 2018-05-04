Man charged following hours-long standoff in Brandon

A 43-year-old man who was taken to hospital after a standoff earlier this week is charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man barricaded himself in a home on Louise Avenue, between 15th and 16th Streets, at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police had gone to the home to arrest him after he was accused of going to a Brandon business on Tuesday morning, trying to grab an employee and threatening to set another on fire.

Police said when officers arrived at the home, the man was seen holding a knife, and he threatened police with Molotov cocktails and a chainsaw.

Officers negotiated with the man and he left the house at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 10 hours after the standoff started.

Police believed the 43-year-old might have been experiencing a mental health crisis. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

He wasn't physically injured during the events, police said.

The man was released from hospital on Thursday afternoon and arrested.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, police said.

If you're experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help out there. Contact the Klinic Crisis Line toll-free at 1-888-322-3019 or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-688-6868.