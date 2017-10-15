Winnipeg police have a suspect in custody after a man was caught walking through the North End carrying a loaded semi-automatic rifle topped with a bayonet Saturday morning.

Members of the Winnipeg police Tactical Support Team came across the man with the gun, described as an SKS-style rifle with a large bayonet on the barrel, near the corner of Salter Street and Mountain around 8:40 a.m.

Police say the man tried to throw the gun over a nearby fence when confronted by officers.

The man was placed under arrest and police recovered the gun, which was loaded with one round in the chamber and another round in the magazine.

Police say the man also had several rounds of ammunition in his pockets.

The suspect has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

In an unrelated incident Winnipeg police also said they arrested two people and recovered a stolen car using the AIR1 helicopter, near Wabasha Street and Horton Avenue in Transcona, late last night.