A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after a yelling match quickly escalated into an assault and stabbing, Winnipeg police say.

The teenager got into a fight with another man on Ellice Avenue, near Donald Street, on Monday around 2 a.m., police said. A third person stabbed the teenager multiple times in the upper body and the head, police said.

The teenager dropped to the ground and the two continued to assault him, then ran from the area, police said.

The teenager was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police found a 21-year-old man a few blocks away. He was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

Police are still searching for the third person, who stabbed the teenager.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

