Man arrested for 16 arsons after houses, garages, trash bins torched across Winnipeg

A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a number of arsons that damaged property around Winnipeg.

The man is accused of setting 16 fires between May 1-9 in Winnipeg's downtown, West End and North End.

He was arrested Wednesday morning after a police officer spotted the suspect, who matched a description provided by witnesses.

"We believe that it was one person responsible for all these fires and I wouldn't say that the book is closed on this yet," Const. Jay Murray said.

The cost of damage is estimated at $525,000.

Murray said the suspect was carrying a number of materials he allegedly used to set the fires. Murray did not divulge what those materials were.

"Everything found on him was flammable and could easily be set on fire."

The suspect does not have a history of arsons, Murray said. He was not known to police.

Murray said it was in the back of police's mind from the beginning that one person might be responsible for the fires.

"I don't think it's very common that you'll find an arsonist here in the city of Winnipeg," he said. "All these fires seemed to happen midday, so there was certainly that connection."

He said all but two of the fires were set before 3 p.m. The other blazes were ignited in the evening.