A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a string of bank robberies in Winnipeg.

Police said three banks were robbed by a suspect who attempted to conceal his identity. During two of the robberies, a man entered the bank and said he was armed with a gun before demanding money.

The first robbery took place on Dec. 16 at a bank on the 500 block of Sargent Ave. Then a bank was robbed on the 600 block of Osborne St. on Dec. 30 and again on Feb. 14.

The man was arrested on Friday and faces more than a dozen charges including armed robbery, possession of a weapon and assault with a weapon.