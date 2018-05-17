Winnipeg police charge man in connection with theft, break-in, assault of security guard

Winnipeg police have charged a man with theft from a Portage Avenue store and a break-in at a Notre Dame business.

Police responded on April 29 to a robbery at a store on Portage Avenue between Donald and Kennedy streets.

The man is accused of stealing a cellphone around 1:15 p.m., after which police say he kicked and headbutted the security guard trying to apprehend him. Police say the man returned to the store two hours later to steal another cellphone.

Police identified a suspect but could not find him.

On May 16 after midnight, police were alerted to a break-in at a business on Notre Dame Avenue between Carlton and Isabel streets. Officers found an insecure door and evidence of a break-in.

At 2:30 a.m., police located a suspect, a 31-year-old man from Pukatawagan, at an address in the 500 block of Ross Avenue.

He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the April 29 robbery.

Officers also believe the suspect was responsible for the May 16 break-in on Notre Dame. Officers located jewelry which was stolen in that break-in.

Police also say the man was carrying half a gram of methamphetamine during his arrest.

He has been charged with break, enter and theft, robbery, theft under $5,000, assault, and possession of methamphetamine.