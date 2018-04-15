'Everybody loves the Jets,' Main Street Project hosts Whiteout parties—complete with pizza

On Friday, when thousands of people flooded the streets to watch the Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild, the Main Street Project hosted its own Whiteout party.

Following the party, the shelter, which also offers food and crisis support to people experiencing homelessness, posted photos on social media.

"I think those photos really resonated with people. It shows that everybody loves the Jets, everyone from Tuxedo to St. Vital to Downtown," said Cindy Titus, communications and fund development coordinator with Main Street Project.

"Even the most vulnerable people in the city want to celebrate how well they're doing."

And Jets fans were there to make sure the celebrations keep going.

A fundraiser set up Saturday raised $3,000 within 24 hours, which Titus says covers the cost of hosting 10 more parties.

"Being able to celebrate the Jets, just like everybody else, helps things feel a little bit more normal, gives them something positive to focus on and really, if you think about it, everybody deserves to celebrate the Jets. They're doing really well," Titus said.

"It just speaks to the really generous nature of this city, I think it's really cool."

Whiteout gear wanted

With the funds for future viewing parties secured, the Main Street Project is looking for help with the appropriate attire.

Titus said the organization is looking for donations of white clothing.

"We've done our best going through the donations that we have on-hand, but I don't know if we were able to find clothing for everybody," she said.

Clothing donations are accepted at 71 Martha Street, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.