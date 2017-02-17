A 14-year-old has been charged with murder and Winnipeg police are looking for two others — including another teen — for the killing of a man in a home in the city's North End.

On Feb. 6, Canon Franklin Beardy, 28, of Winnipeg was found seriously injured in a duplex on Magnus Avenue between Powers and Andrews streets. He later died in hospital.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Winnipeg police haven't been able to find a teen and an adult who they believe were also involved in the man's death.

Investigators obtained a special court order allowing them to publish the identity of the teen for a short period of time in an effort to find him. The order expires Tuesday at midnight.

Justin Harper, 16, and Joshua Leclerc, 19, both faces charges of second-degree murder. Warrants for their arrest have been issued.