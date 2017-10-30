One year after 32-year-old Maggie Liu disappeared from River Heights, the volunteers who helped search for her still wonder where she is.

Liu had been living in Winnipeg for two years before Oct. 30, 2016, the night she went missing. Her husband, Podge Dimagiba, said she left in the middle of the night after having gone to sleep, without taking her wallet, cards or any shoes.

There was speculation that Liu had been living with depression.

Liu's husband, friends and wider community have organized search parties, using the St. Andrews River Heights United Church as their home base and headquarters. Her mother travelled from Jiamusi, China, to search for her.

Chen Lei and Chang Guiying travelled from China to look for Maggie Liu, who has been missing since Oct. 30, 2016. (Trevor Brine/ CBC News)

Volunteers who helped search say they still check the Facebook group Help Find Maggie Liu often, hoping to find some sort of update. The most recent post a year after her death is from November of last year.

Mary Lopez, who helped distribute flyers about Liu's disappearance, said she recently thought of Liu because she went back to the page to check the case's status.

"It's sad because you always think, what did happen to her?" she said. "I feel for her family. How do the families go on? How do you ever get closure?"

Drag the Red searched the river for Maggie Liu. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

"I remember that it was quite cold that year when she disappeared," said Rachel Suarez-Banmann, who also distributed flyers from door to door last year.

"I also was very heartbroken with anguish and sadness."

A missing poster for Liu. (Facebook)

Suarez-Banmann said she is saddened to hear there hasn't been any news or progress on the case.

"I am just hoping that if she is alive that she is happy and safe," she said.

In an email statement, the Winnipeg Police Service said Liu's case is still an "open" and "active investigation with the missing persons unit." They ask anyone with information to come forward.

Liu's husband, Podge Dimagiba, is "still looking" for her, but declined an interview.