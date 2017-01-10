Winnipeg police are hoping a Good Samaritan finds and returns an officer's lost gun ammunition.

Over the course of a member's duties, Winnipeg police said somehow a magazine containing 15 bullets became dislodged and misplaced.

The device used to store multiple rounds of ammunition to speed up the time it takes to reload a gun.

The item in question may have been lost somewhere near Aberdeen Avenue and Andrews Street or the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, two locations the officer attended during his or her shift, police said.

If anyone locates the magazine and/or ammunition, it can be turned into any police station or by calling police at 204-986-6222.