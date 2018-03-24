Madeleine Roger treated a live studio audience in CBC Manitoba's Studio 11 Friday to an intimate musical performance.

The local folk singer — a former thespian and a lifelong traveler — is prone to absorbing stories and questioning the way things are. Roger uses this experience to create songs with imaginative melodies and vivid lyricism.



Madeleine has performed at music festivals across Canada, appearing often in the folk/roots duo Roger Roger with her twin brother Lucas.

They released their debut album Fairweather locally and overseas, which reached the No. 1 spot on the Canadian national folk/roots/blues charts, garnering acclaim for its songwriting.

She has also toured as backing vocalist with Carly Dow, Kevin Roy, and Logan McKillop.