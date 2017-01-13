Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a machete attack on a man who went to check on a noise in his Niverville garage.

A 22-year-old man from Steinbach, Man., was arrested Jan. 11, a 21-year-old man from Niverville was arrested the following day, and the third man, also from Niverville, was arrested on Friday.

All have been charged with robbery, break and enter, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and using a disguise.

The third, arrested in Morden on Friday, just after police issued a news release, is also charged with five counts of failing to comply with prior court conditions.

RCMP were called just after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 about an injured man at a home in southwest Niverville, a Manitoba town 30 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

The 43-year-old man heard activity in his detached garage and went to check what was happening, police said. When he entered the garage, he was confronted by three male intruders who all had their faces covered.

The man was sent to hospital for treatment.