A 43-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked in his garage by three intruders on Tuesday, one of whom hit the man with a machete.

RCMP were called just after 1:30 a.m. about an injured man at a home in southwest Niverville, a town 30 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

The man heard activity in his detached garage and went to check what was happening, police said. When he entered the garage, he was confronted by three male intruders who all had their faces covered.

One of them attacked the man with a machete before all three ran off, police said, adding it is not known if the intruders jumped into a vehicle.

The victim was sent to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7908 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by texting TIPMAN plus a message to CRIMES (274637).