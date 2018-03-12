Vincent Rupert Thompson is described as six feet tall and about 170 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. (Winnipeg Police Service)

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public to keep an eye out for man they believe is responsible for attacking a woman with a machete and beating her while she was on the ground.

The attack happened in the early morning of Feb. 24, on Magnus Avenue between Chudley Street and Buller Avenue, in the city's Shaughnessy Park area, according to police.

The woman was hit repeatedly with the machete and when she fell to the ground, she was kicked in the head, face and upper body and again struck with the machete, police said.

Police are looking for Vincent Rupert Thompson, 29, in connection with the incident. He is described as six feet tall and about 170 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for aggravated assault.

If anyone sees him, they are asked to call police immediately at 204-986-6219 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).