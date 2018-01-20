Police have charged a woman after a man was stabbed and his house set on fire in Lynn Lake on Friday.

RCMP responding to a report of domestic violence in the northern Manitoba town Friday morning found a house engulfed in flames.

Police said the homeowner had been stabbed by his girlfriend, and he fled the house to call police.

When he returned to the house, a fire had been set inside.

The victim wasn't seriously injured as a result of the stabbing, police said. No injuries were caused as a result of the fire.

The 36-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief causing danger to life, arson to property and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Lynn Lake is 814 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

