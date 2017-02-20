Depending on which side of history you're on, Louis Riel can be seen as either a hero or convicted traitor.

But as Manitobans once again celebrate the annual statutory holiday named in his honour, some are saying it's time to settle the matter once and for all by exonerating him and naming him one of the Fathers of Confederation.

"If you truly want to honour a great man, he is the father of Manitoba without doubt, then let's make him a Father of Confederation," said Manitoba Métis Federation president David Chartrand.

Born in St. Boniface, Man., Riel sought to preserve Métis rights and culture as their homelands were progressively encroached due to Canada's push toward settlement of the West. He led two resistance movements — Red River (Manitoba) in 1869-1870 and the Northwest (Saskatchewan) in 1885.

The Red River Resistance followed the establishment by Riel and his followers of a provisional government.

Ottawa sent a military expedition to enforce federal authority following the execution by Riel of Thomas Scott, a member of a pro-Canadian faction who had resisted the provisional government and threatened to kill Riel.

Riel fled to the United States before the Canadian troops arrived but when Manitoba entered Confederation in 1870, the act incorporated some of the terms that he originally laid out.

Riel's exile ended in 1884 when Métis in Saskatchewan called on him to help protect their rights. The resistance turned into a military operation once again as Canadian troops descended on the area.

Riel was 41 when he was hanged in Regina in 1885 for high treason.

Louis Riel addresses the jury at his trial for treason in Regina. (Library and Archives Canada)

In the 130-plus years and generations of Canadians since then, Riel's national reputation as a traitor has slowly been replaced as a folk hero, a protector of minority rights and culture.

"He was a defender of the fundamental values that Canadians hold dear, including equality and social justice. All Canadians, whether they are Métis or not, can be proud of what Louis Riel accomplished," Carolyn Bennett, minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, said in November.

There have been demands made over the years for Riel's retroactive pardon.

Guy Savoie, a Riel relative and elder with the Union National Metisse St. Joseph du Manitoba, said that's not enough. He wants to see Riel exonerated, which means to be absolved from any wrongdoing.

"If you go for a pardon, there's still an assumption of guilt," he said. "So exoneration is the only thing that is left. Let him take his place in the history of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Canada.

'Murdered by Canada'

"Riel was definitely murdered by Canada, there's not a question about it," said Chartrand. "He was innocent. He was fighting for the Métis people ... I think there would be no doubt today."

Chartrand's chosen way to honour him is erecting a statue of Riel on Parliament Hill with the other Fathers of Confederation.

"We'd be showing what we stand for as true Canadians," he said.

Métis groups in Western Canada once called on Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau to pardon Riel, now with a different Trudeau in power and Canada turning 150, Métis leaders say the timing couldn't be better to go the full exoneration route and right a longstanding wrong.

"[Show] we will not be ashamed to fix our problems, our errors of the past, and do the right thing for the future," Chartrand said.

"That would be a great honour to our nation to our family and to him."

At least one MP from Manitoba has an idea he'd like to see Ottawa pursue as well — rename Langevin Block, which was originally named for one of the people who introduced the residential school system in Canada

Call it Louis Riel Block instead, which would be a fitting way to honour Riel and address reconciliation, said Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette, who represents Winnipeg Centre.

He also noted Riel himself was elected — then re-elected — as an MP but never sat in the House.

"What would he prefer, would he prefer an apology or would he prefer us dealing with something concrete, that would help future generations?" Ouellette said.

"I think he would say, 'please do something to help people today.'"