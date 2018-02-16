Monday is Louis Riel Day, and while there will plenty going on while most Manitobans take a well-deserved day off, not everything will be open.

Louis Riel Day — observed on the third Monday of each February — is classified by the province as a general holiday, also called a statutory holiday.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed on Monday in Winnipeg.

Good news for shopaholics: all major malls will be open Monday during the following hours:

Grant Park: noon-5 p.m.

St. Vital: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kildonan Place: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Polo Park: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you're looking for a cold one, you're also in luck: Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., except for the store at Cityplace, which is closed.​

City of Winnipeg services

All civic offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, as will the Winnipeg Parking Authority, public libraries, the city's animal services agency, and leisure centres.

All indoor swimming pools other than the Pan Am Pool and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will also be closed.

The Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled, but Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Burial grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Read more from the city on what's open and closed here.

