It took some time, but Winnipeg police investigating a suspected serial lotto ticket thief have seen their luck change for the better.

Police announced Tuesday that a 29-year-old St. Georges, Man. man had been arrested Monday and charged with 32 counts of theft, after scratch lottery tickets were sold from a variety of convenience stores, gas stations, and small stores. The thefts occurred between March 21 and Aug. 15, said police.

Police had previously released surveillance images of the suspect on July 27, saying he would lift sleeves of lottery tickets after distracting the store clerk. Several tips came to police after those photos were released, leading investigators to the suspect.

In addition to the theft offences, the suspect has been charged with robbery and weapon possession.

