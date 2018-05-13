'It's the only thing left I have of him': Daughter pleads for return of lost urn with father's ashes

A Winnipeg woman is making a desperate plea to the public after she lost her an urn with late father's ashes after taking it outside.

"I'm just devastated right now," said Carmen Contreras Sunday morning.

Contreras said she brought an urn with her father's ashes outside for the first time since he passed away in April to a bonfire in East Kildonan as part of a fitting tribute — her dad Allan Davidson loved the outdoors.

Carmen Contreras here in this photo with her late dad Allan. (Submitted by Carmen Contreras ) "I wanted him to be by the fire and I just wanted to spend the night with him," she said fighting back tears. The urn is small black and has gold trim on it and has a small portion of her dad's ashes.

The rest are in New Brunswick as part of a wish Davidson had to have his ashes thrown in nearby waters, she said. Davidson died on April 25th after fighting a long battle with cancer and a celebration of life was held earlier this month for the late Winnipegger.

Contreras had the urn in her pocket when she went for a walk around Gateway Road and Riverton Avenue in the Talbot area when she thinks the urn fell out. She said when she dropped her phone she realized the urn was already gone and retraced her steps but couldn't find it.

"Somebody had to have picked it up or something." Contreras is begging anyone who may have picked up the urn to come forward so she can be reunited with her late father's remains.

"It's the only thing I have for my dad. I don't have a graveyard for him here it's the only thing left I have of him. That's where I make my prayers."

If you've seen the urn, you're asked to email mariacontreras8989@live.com.