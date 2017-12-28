A Winnipeg woman on a quest to reunite a lost graduation ring with its owner plans to take a trip to the east coast in the hope of solving the mystery that has haunted her for nearly two decades.

Sherri Burroughs found the ring in 2000 on the soccer pitch at St. John's Ravenscourt School, where she works. The glittering gold ring lying on the ground caught her eye, she said.

It's emblazoned with the year 1982 and a large X on the front, and the letters "BA BEd" inside, meaning the person graduated with a bachelor of education degree in 1982.

The letters stamped inside the ring, 'BA BEd' indicate the owner graduated from the faculty of education. (Submitted/Phil Taylor)

"Beautiful, in that regard. Not so pretty in terms of something I might wear, with a big black X on it, but I can see how it might really appeal," Burroughs said in an interview with CBC's Up to Speed.

"It's well-worn by somebody, so obviously a cherished ring for somebody, and I would love dearly to connect it with its person."

Burroughs returned to the soccer pitch frequently, hoping to find the owner, but no luck.

At first, she had no idea what school the ring came from. She says she didn't have social media at the time, so she relied on human connections for her search.

A few years after she found the ring, Burroughs married and when she showed it to her husband Phil Taylor, he immediately identified it as belonging to someone from St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia. Taylor is from the east coast and attended Mount Allison University, and the two schools' sports teams often played against one another.

Now, the couple plans to take a trip to the university to visit the alumni office and attempt to get a list of graduates from the education faculty in 1982.

They also recently shared a picture of the ring on Twitter, hoping someone might recognize it.

Burroughs says she feels an attachment to the ring because 1982 is the year she graduated high school.

"I'm a sentimental soul kind of person. This ring obviously means something to somebody and I really want to get it back to where it belongs."