After spending the night lost in the woods amid snow and rain, a hiker from Thompson has been found.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old woman was heading towards Kwasitchewan Falls when she alerted authorities that she was lost in the area of Pisew Falls.

As it grew dark, the weather worsened. Police and a conservation officer looked for her through the night, with more RCMP officers arriving at daybreak.

'With the deteriorating weather, we were becoming quite concerned for the hiker.' - Sgt. Ben Sewell of the Manitoba North District RCMP

Search teams from Winnipeg and Cross Lake, Canadian Rangers from Snow Lake and Gillam, and representatives from the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

A helicopter was called to the area but had to be called off because of the weather.

RCMP ground search crews found the woman around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

"She was cold, wet and hungry, but able to move on her own power. A boat was deployed to transport the hiker out of the area," RCMP said in a news release.

Police brought in a boat to take the woman out of the area.

"With the deteriorating weather, we were becoming quite concerned for the hiker," said Sgt. Ben Sewell of the Manitoba North District RCMP. "We were able to use a number of resources and thankfully, this was a successful outcome as we were able to get her off the trail safe and sound."

Kwasitchewan Falls is the highest waterfall in Manitoba. It's accessed by a 22 kilometre hiking trail south of Thompson that follows the Grass River.