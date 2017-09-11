The moose that was on the loose outside Winnipeg's CFL stadium before Saturday's Banjo Bowl has died.

The stress and exertion of running through the city in hot weather for two days took a toll on the moose calf and it died in transport, a provincial spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

The moose was first spotted walking through Wildewood Golf course, in Winnipeg's Fort Garry area, on Friday morning.

The fleet-footed calf evaded capture, making its way down residential streets and along the Red River to Crescent Drive Park before dashing into the river and swimming to shore on the other side, a conservation officer said on Saturday.

Conservation officers continued to search for the creature, which next showed up running through fields near the University of Manitoba before Saturday's big game at Investors Group Field.

Police set up a blockade on Chancellor Matheson Road, creating lineups as 33,000 football fans headed to the stadium on the university campus for the match between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"With thousands of football fans in the area, there was a significant concern for public safety," a spokesperson said.

The calf was shot twice with a tranquilizer gun outside the stadium shortly before the game began, Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said on Sunday. It was given another dose when Manitoba Conservation officers got closer to it.

The #loosemoose is down just short of the end zone. COs Lyons & Moir tend to the chemically immobilized moose and it will be trailered home. pic.twitter.com/jHbLJAfZHo — @MCOA_Official

Police and officers borrowed a nearby trailer to remove the moose from the area, Carver said.

About 27,000 moose make their home in Manitoba, Conservation estimates, but its uncommon for the animals to make their way into Winnipeg city limits.