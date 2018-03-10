Loop pedal pro Rayannah croons layered tunes in Winnipeg
Air Date: Mar 09, 2018 7:51 PM CT
Hot off a performance on Parliament Hill for International Women's Day, Winnipeg loop pedal musician Rayannah performed for a live audience Friday at CBC Manitoba.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Sunday
Sunny
-1°C
Monday
Sunny
-3°C
Tuesday
Sunny
-4°C
Wednesday
Sunny
5°C
Thursday
Sunny
5°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Cases of bacterial infection that forced doctors to amputate Winnipeg woman's limbs on the rise
- Loop pedal pro Rayannah croons layered tunes in Winnipeg
- Modern-day explorer discovers backwoods of Manitoba in 2 new books
- Steven Schipper to retire after 30 years as Royal MTC artistic director
- Manitoba's finances give Pallister wiggle room but will more cuts be coming in Monday's budget?
Must Watch
-
Winnipeg teacher urges students to 'Ask me anything Indigenous'
2:19
Winnipeg teacher Christine M'Lot is tackling stereotypes and misinformation directly, telling her high school students to "ask me anything Indigenous." She says there has to be a safe place for students to ask uncomfortable questions.
-
Manitoba's 1st female Indigenous medevac team
1:07
They're named after birds, so maybe it's no surprise that Raven Beardy and Robyn Shlachetka fly for a living, but they've reached heights neither expected. The two women pilots made Manitoba history this week when they became the province's first female Indigenous medevac team.
Top News Headlines
- How the Ontario PC leadership candidates stack up
- Dynamic duo of 'Mac and Jack' start strong at Paralympics
- Invasive Group A strep cases rising, but the reason is a medical mystery
- Kim Jong-un gives Trump a chance to show off his deal-making artistry
- 'Into the dark': With just months to go before legalization, federal government funds marijuana research
Most Viewed
- Long before Google, Winnipeggers found answers in library's Where File
- Snow shifts course for Westman, but Winnipeg not out of the woods
- Pilots soar into history as Manitoba's 1st female Indigenous medevac team
- Actress Taylor Hickson sues producers of Winnipeg-shot movie after face badly cut during filming
- Former Thompson pastor charged with sexual assault
- Storm dumps thick, wet snow on southern Manitoba, shuts down schools, highways
- Heavy snowfall sees closure of Manitoba highways
- 'This is not a cosmetic surgery,' says Manitoba woman fighting for coverage of out-of-country treatment
- Winter storm watch, snowfall warnings issued for southern Manitoba
Special Coverage
-
PASTOR
Former Thompson pastor charged with sexual assault
Letter to congregation urges them to alert RCMP of other possible violations
-
Terrorism Trial
Family pleads for leniency for ex-Winnipegger convicted of terrorism charges
U.S. to seek life sentence, but grandmother calls Muhanad Al Farekh 'loving, caring'
-
CBC Investigates
Former MLA dubbed 'Minister Tickles' apologizes after 5 women allege years of unwanted touching
At least 3 complaints about Stan Struthers made to Manitoba NDP between 2010 and 2015
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day