Loop pedal pro Rayannah croons layered tunes in Winnipeg

Air Date: Mar 09, 2018 7:51 PM CT

Hot off a performance on Parliament Hill for International Women's Day, Winnipeg loop pedal musician Rayannah performed for a live audience Friday at CBC Manitoba.

