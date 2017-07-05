The hockey arena in Long Plain First Nation will be abuzz with activity this summer, but instead of the sounds of a hockey game coming from the building, it will be construction and sweat equity.

A building spree aimed at reducing the constant need for housing in Long Plain is set to get underway next week. The project will be the largest of its kind in Manitoba and one that could turn into a model for other communities.

Long Plain, located 95 kilometres west of Winnipeg, has partnered with Mini Homes of Manitoba to build 12 compact homes this summer for single people or couples that otherwise don't have a place to go.

"There's a big demand for homes," said Chief Dennis Meeches following a meeting with Mini Homes officials on Tuesday. "We can't satisfy the appetite for that, the demand for homes; It's huge."

Meeches said the First Nation has faced housing challenges for years. Those moving back to Long Plain have either had to live in transitional housing or with their parents. It's meant some of Long Plain's young adults don't get the independence they want.

Six mini homes will be built at a time in the arena at Long Plain First Nation starting next week. Modifications to the overhead door need to be completed first, however. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Compounding matters, dozens of homes were damaged last summer when a tornado ripped through the community. Thirty homes were rendered uninhabitable.

Largest project to date

Anita Munn, co-owner of Mini Homes of Manitoba, said this is the largest project her company has undertaken to date; the most homes they've had on the go to date has been two.

"This is going to be quite the adventure, quite exciting," Munn said. "It's going to go very very fast and we're just really excited to see the project takes off."

Munn said her company built a home for Big River First Nation in Saskatchewan in early 2016 and have been in talks with the Opaskwayak Cree Nation, near The Pas, Man., to build homes there.

Edward Prince has been given one of the 12 mini homes. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The homes will be build six at a time inside the hockey arena at Long Plain First Nation. Community members are being hired to help with construction, which is expected to start next week and last up to six months. Sites are still being finalized for the new homes.

The compact homes, which consist of a small kitchen, living area, washroom and bedroom, measure about 11 metres long by seven metres wide and will cost the First Nation less than $100,000 a piece.

The cost and local labour were big factors in deciding to go ahead with the mini homes, Meeches said.

Tenants excited

Edward Prince will be moving into one of the homes. His house burned down more than three years ago and he's been living with his mom and two other siblings in her one-bedroom apartment at the First Nations' assisted living facility ever since.

"I've been waiting a long time to get my own place," he said. "It's really gratifying to know that I'm getting my own place again."

Long Plain First Nation Chief Dennis Meeches says there aren't enough homes to go around and many have to live in crowded conditions. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Prince said he was happy to learn he would soon get his own home again because the current situation can get crowded, especially when children and grandchildren come to visit.

"A lot of people are in my situation; they have nowhere to stay so they're staying with their mothers again," said Prince, adding that while he lost most of his belongings in the fire, he has been keeping stuff he has collected in a closet at the apartment.

Meeches said he's excited to see how the project progresses and thinks it could lead to larger project down the road. In addition to 12 community members being hired to build the homes, plumbers and electricians living in Long Plain will help plumb and wire the homes to their foundations.

He said the homes, while small, should be able to withstand more extreme weather than other homes in the community.

Munn said, if successful, the concept could be copied to other communities.

"Most communities do have community centres and areas that aren't utilized during the summer months, which gives us the opportunity to make sure that we have the quality control while building, being a bit out of the elements."

Meeches said It's not a silver bullet for Long Plain, but it's a start.

"It won't meet the demand for homes, but at least it will help meeting some of that challenge."