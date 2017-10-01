One person was taken to hospital Sunday after a serious crash in Winnipeg's Weston neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said crews were called to Logan Avenue after reports of a collision. Emergency crews closed both lanes of traffic on Logan between Cecil and Weston streets.

Police couldn't confirm the gender or nature of the person's injuries.

Police are expected to release more details Sunday afternoon.

Logan closed from Weston to Cecil both E/B and W/B traffic. Please avoid area if possible. — @wpgpolice

