The first sign something might be wrong came when a man spotted a police car and took off.

That prompted two Winnipeg police officers to pull over and chat with some men on a North End street corner.

The officers were coming up to Aikins Street and Alfred Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday when they saw three men standing together. When the men saw them, one turned and ran.

'We're hoping that by stopping him and seizing that firearm that we have prevented something from happening' - Const. Tammy Skrabek

The officers got out to talk to the remaining pair and found a loaded shotgun hidden under one of the men's clothes.

Police seized the gun ​and charged the man with numerous weapons-related offences. The man was also charged with failing to comply with court orders.

"It's an example of, not only a little bit of proactive policing and our officers trusting their instincts, but the danger that exists on the street," said police spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek.

"We don't know where these people were going or where they were coming from. We're hoping that by stopping him and seizing that firearm that we have prevented something from happening."