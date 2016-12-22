A 32-year-old man is dead after an assault in a Manitoba First Nation.

RCMP responded to a home in Little Grand Rapids at about 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday. Officers found a man outdoors suffering from severe injuries after an assault in the community, located about 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The 32-year-old man was rushed to the local nursing station and later died.

RCMP refused to provide more details about the nature of the assault or the man's injuries.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old woman from Little Grand Rapids but haven't yet laid charges.

Investigators are treating the death as a homicide.