RCMP say they seized 202 bottles of whiskey, one bottle of vodka and marijuana packaged for sale on Little Grand Rapids First Nation Sunday.

A 33-year-old Little Grand Rapids man was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful possession of alcohol, said police.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in March.

The seized substances were found in a residence, police said.

Manitoba's Little Grand Rapids First Nation is a dry community and so the possession of alcohol is illegal.

The fly-in community is 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, located near the Ontario border. There are 847 people living on the First Nation, according to Statistics Canada's 2011 census.