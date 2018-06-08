Liquor store outlet in True North Square scaled back from 50,000 square feet to 4,000

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries will occupy a much smaller space in the new True North Square than originally planned under the previous NDP government.

Progressive Conservative Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen announced the provincial liquor retailer will open a 4,000-square-foot store in True North Square, a public plaza and series of mixed-used towers currently under construction in downtown Winnipeg.

The original plan, announced by the then NDP government in February 2016, called for a 50,000-square-foot space, billed as a flagship retail outlet for the Crown corporation.

The future of the project has been in doubt ever since Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservative government came into office in April 2016 and replaced the board of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.

The decision to proceed with the outlet came with no business case or research, MLL chair Polly Craik said in November 2016, and the plan was under review.

In March of last year, True North Development president Jim Ludlow said the planned development was "not a 50,000-square-foot liquor store" but a high-end concept that would incorporate restaurants and food stalls, as well as an alcoholic beverage retailer.

The plan was for "a 50,000-square-foot food hall with a liquor-store component in it, which is a very different issue," Ludlow said at the time.

In a news release announcing the scaled-down plan on Friday, the province said it had decided it didn't need that much space and that the activities planned for the site went beyond the scope of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries' mandate.

The province also said Liquor & Lotteries will also make a one-time cash payment to True North as part of the revised agreement.

The new store will replace the current downtown outlet in Cityplace.