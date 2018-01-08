What is currently an empty warehouse on Ellice Avenue will soon be the new headquarters of the province's liquor and gambling authority.

The Liquor and Gaming Authority of Manitoba will be moving into a 23,000-square-foot space in the Polo Park area, in what is currently an empty warehouse, said LGA communications analyst Lisa Hansen.

"We have signed an offer to lease some property in the West End of the city," said Hansen. While the property's formal address is 1395 Ellice Ave., the property is a large commercial block and the LGA's office will be closest to Milt Stegall Drive and Yukon Avenue.

The offices will be located behind retail space currently on the property, and the landlord will be renovating the space to hold office space for about 85 workers, said Hansen.

The LGA was created after the regulatory body of the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission and the Manitoba Gaming Control Commission were amalgamated into one organization. The move came after the former NDP government merged the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission and the Manitoba Lotteries Corp. into one entity — Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

In order to bring staff members from both the LGA's offices on Garry Street and Waverley Street under one roof, new office space was needed, said Hansen.

"Part of the amalgamation was to increase service to the public because the majority of individuals who do apply to us, and businesses, hold both liquor and gaming licences," said Hansen. "So to move ahead and reduce red tape, we became a single organization, and the move further enhances that by putting us all under one roof."

It's hoped the move will also save the province money, said Hansen. The LGA hopes to be moved in by the end of the year.

In January 2017, the authority released an expression of interest for new office space that did not include the downtown, generating some controversy after Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries dumped plans made by the former NDP government to move their offices downtown.

​The LGA is a standalone organization that inspects and regulates gambling and liquor sales in Manitoba and answers to a separate board from the one that oversees Liquor and Lotteries.

Once pot becomes legal in July, the LGA will become the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba.

The costs associated the new lease will be released with the LGA's annual report, said Hansen.