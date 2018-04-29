'I'm not leaving you in this house': 3 hospitalized after rooming house blaze on Lily Street

Three people were taken to hospital and several more were rescued after a fire broke out at a Lily Street rooming house early Sunday.

Firefighters were called to Lily Street near the Disraeli Freeway at about 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived smoke and flames were seen shooting out of a window on the third floor.

A number of people were home at the time of the fire, fire officials say.

Two people were sent to hospital in unstable condition and a third was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Crews also helped remove some people who were found on the fire escape.

Travis Cory said he was staying in the house to take care of his grandmother. He awoke to a fire alarm and when they opened a door, smoke rushed into the apartment.

Cory said his grandmother was passed out on the ground, and he could not see through the thick, black smoke.

"I could barely breathe. I grabbed my cat, put him in my bag, threw him out the door. And then I grabbed my grandma, threw her out the top of the window there ... got her on to the balcony."

It took about 20 minutes to get her out of the house, said Cory, while he was begging his sick 75-year-old grandmother to get out.

Several people were home early Sunday when a fire broke out in a rooming house at Lily Street and Disraeli Freeway. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

"She said just 'leave me here to die, just leave me.' I said no, I'm not leaving you in this house, you're coming, I'll die before you — I'm getting you out of here.

"So I got her out, and then I was looking up it's like, holy cow, how are we getting down from here? By then the firefighters told us you'd better get out, get down from there, before you guys burn.

"And it was just smoking, really bad. It was bad. I'm coughing up black stuff."

Cory said his cat is like his "kid," so he's happy he got them both safe. His grandmother is one of the people in the hospital now, he added.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

There's no damage estimate at this time.