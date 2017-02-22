Reid Parker stands in the middle of the road on St. Matthews Avenue with one foot in a deep pothole and one foot out on the street — he and other businesses in the area are frustrated by what they call ongoing issues with some of the worst potholes in the city.



Parker is a project manager with Eston Industries and said the city has come by in the past to fill the pot holes with asphalt, but said the fixes don't last.

"We've always had a pothole problem here. It's traditional spring/fall thaw but this year is the worst I've seen in years," he said.

"It's like a war zone."

The only access Eston Industries has to their parking lot and shop is from St. Matthews. There is no alley or lane onto their property so Parker said employees have to use the hole-filled roadway.

"It's a problem for the local businesses. We've got potholes here that are four or five inches deep. Especially when there is water on the street, you can't see them. It's a problem for us, for our businesses, for our business vehicles, and it takes its toll on them," said Parker.

Cars driving westbound on St. Matthews between Berry St. and Ferry Rd. dodge multiple potholes. (CBC)

It's a similar sentiment next door at Pictures Frames & More. Assistant manager Jason Hogue said the problems with potholes has persisted for years. He said they've reported the problems to the city many times but the makeshift repairs don't last and it is having an impact everyone in the area.

"Customers are tired of it, some of them don't want to visit the store because of the problem. It's so bad that people are afraid they are going to damage their vehicles when they are driving through here. You literally have to crawl through the area in your car," said Hogue.

Adding to the frustrations of local businesses is that when road work was done to open St. Matthews Avenue to traffic from St. James Street, priority wasn't then given to fix the road.

"Why wouldn't this have been a priority at the time?" Hogue said. "It looks like Bosnia during the war. I mean it looks like grenades have gone off in the street and it's the entire area. It goes on as far as the eye can see practically."

Hogue did say Scott Gillingham, the councillor for the area, has assured businesses that the issue will be addressed this year. In an email to CBC, Gillingham confirmed the stretch of road on St. Matthews from Route 90 to Ferry Road is part of the Industrial/Commercial Renewal Program for 2017 under the Local Streets Improvement Program.

'Scan, beware, go slow'

The rear tire of a car on St. Matthews Avenue, splashes water in the air after hitting one of the many potholes on the street. (CBC)

CAA Manitoba runs an annual online voting campaign to pick the worst streets in the province. The campaign is expecting to get underway mid to late March but for now CAA is reminding drivers that driving cautiously is the best way to save on costly vehicle repairs.

CAA also said drivers should:

Scan the road 10 to 12 seconds ahead for craters or puddles.

Allow time and space to safely signal and change lanes to avoid them.

Beware of puddles - it's hard to tell the depth and a pothole can be hiding underneath.

Check and maintain proper tire pressure.

Properly inflated tires help cushion your vehicle, and decreases the possibility of a flat.

If a pothole is unavoidable, go slow and don't hit the brakes.

Jim Berezowsky, manager of street maintenance with the city of Winnipeg, said that fluctuations in the weather such as melt-cycles and cold snaps play a roll in the wear and tear of roadways. Crews were out last weekend filling holes, he said, adding potholes have been appearing more sporadically this year.

"We're trying to get out there as soon as we're presented with [reports about potholes]," he said, especially in high-traffic areas or if the pothole is particularly deep. "Some of them are very shallow and others — they pose a challenge to the vehicles," said Berezowksy.

Berezowksy said there have been hundreds of complaints in the last few weeks during the warmer temperatures and that repair work is priority-based, with an emphasis on regional network routes.

Parker said he knows the street in front of their shop isn't a main thoroughfare but said it's a problem that needs — at the very least — to be maintained better.

"This one has to be on their priority list. By all means come down and take a look. I'd like them to travel this road regularly, everyday and then see where it falls in their list," said Parker.